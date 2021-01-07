BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ryan Kammerer

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Jacob Larsen

Sport: Wrestling

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Ryan is currently undefeated and has been a leader in the room with his tenacity and effort. He is making a push his senior season to make it on top of the podium in February."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport? "Wrestling is a tough sport but you control the success you have and it all starts in practice, you can either push yourself or just survive."

Who is someone you look up to in this sport? "Coming from a wrestling family I strive to be a great wrestler like they all were. But I look up to my teammates and they encourage me a lot."

What are your anticipated plans for after high school? "I have some colleges interested in me but I want to see how the rest of the season goes to see what other opportunities I have."

— Alyce Brown

