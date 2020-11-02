BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Sammy Foht

School: Bettendorf

Coach: Erin Flynn

Sport: Cross-country

Grade: 12

Coach’s reason for the nomination: "Sammy is a pleasure to coach and a great teammate. As team captain, she worked hard and improved to become a top runner in the MAC."

How does the athlete train for this sport? "My favorite memory is hugging my team after we won MAC. Getting to celebrate and be proud or our hard work was the best feeling."

What advice would you give someone who wants to do this sport? "My advice is give your best effort! If you persevere, you will realize you are more capable than you thought."

Athlete’s plan after high school: "My plan is to attend a four year college to major in criminal justice, psychology, and to run cross country and track."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0