BETTENDORF NEWS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Savannah Ervin

School: Pleasant Valley

Coach: Megan Ramirez

Sport: Cheerleading

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Coach's reason for nomination: "Savannah always comes ready to give 100%. She is a go-getter always wanting to learn new things. She keeps her teammates going and pushes them to stay positive no matter what."

What advice would you give to someone who wants to do this sport?: "You should have fun, always be willing to try something new, and be able to take constructive criticism."

Who is someone you look up to in this sport? "I personally look up to my fellow teammates as idols. They all have different skills and personalities that fit perfectly together and make our team work."

What are your plans for after high school? "I am going to college for occupational therapy, and am going to cheer at whichever college I end up going to as a result of the impact PV cheer has had on my life."

— Alyce Brown

