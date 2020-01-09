Bettendorf News ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: TJ Brown

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Coach: Jake Larsen

Sport: Varsity Wrestling

Age: 17

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grade: Senior

Coach's reason for nomination? He won his first varsity wrestling tournament and currently has a 12-2 record as of Dec. 14.

How the athlete trains? "During wrestling season, our conditioning comes from morning lifts at school and practices. Outside of the season, I lift five times a week."

Athlete's advice for others who want to play the sport? "A piece of advice I’d give to young athletes is not to quit just because you think you’re bad at something. Success feels a lot better after you work hard for it."

What are your future plans? "After high school, I plan to study finance at the University of iowa. Go hawks!"

-- Hannah Lederman

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.