BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Aamira Beard

What teacher has inspired you and why? "I have a lot of teachers that have inspired me over the course of middle school. So, I chose two. Ms. Wagner, my 7th grade math teacher. Math is not my best subject, but Ms. Wagner helped me and made math fun for me to learn in the 7th grade. She has inspired me because her personality and the amount of patience she has, are things I wish to gain as I get older. The other person that has inspired is Mrs. Sotelo-Ashby. She is not a teacher but a social worker. Either way she has inspired me because I consider her as a role model. She also has a personality and patience that I wish to have, I also like the way she cares for her students."