BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Adalyn Anderson

Adalyn Anderson

Age: 11

Grade: 5th

School: Hopewell Elementary

Parents/guardians: JoAnn and Monte Anderson

Why was the student nominated? "Adalyn always goes above and beyond for others and goes the extra mile to be hardworking, kind, and courteous is everything she does. She is a bright light to her classmates and teachers." — Katie Casey

What are you most proud of? "Playing cello. I just really like it and enjoy it."

What makes you happy? "Reading books because I can go on an adventure without leaving the house."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Gefell. She really likes to recycle and inspired me to recycle as well."

What is your reaction to this honor? "I am really excited to have this opportunity."

