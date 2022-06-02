 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENT OF THE WEEK

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Addison Robbins

  • 0
Addison Robbins

Addison Robbins

 CONTRIBUTED

Name: Addison Robbins

Age/Grade: 11 years old/ 5th grade

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Sarah Robbins

Why was student nominated? Addison was nominated by Mrs. Kelly, his 5th-grade teacher. She says, “Addison Robbins fills the class with quick quips and loud laughs. He is intelligent, kind, and voted the hardest working by his classmates. He always has a fun fact to share and never gives up on his classwork. He is a friend to everyone. I love having him in my class.”

Questions answered by Addison

What are you most proud of? I am proud of how hard I work and how kind I am.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Kelly has always believed in me. She told me that I could go into honors math in middle school next year. That inspired me to work hard and stay focused.

People are also reading…

What would you tell your younger self about success? Success means if you work hard you can achieve it. I would tell my younger self to always try your best.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime watch

Crime watch

Between April 22 and 23 a theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 900 block of 40th AvenueBetween April 24 and 2…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News