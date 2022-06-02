BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Addison Robbins

Name: Addison Robbins

Age/Grade: 11 years old/ 5th grade

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Sarah Robbins

Why was student nominated? Addison was nominated by Mrs. Kelly, his 5th-grade teacher. She says, “Addison Robbins fills the class with quick quips and loud laughs. He is intelligent, kind, and voted the hardest working by his classmates. He always has a fun fact to share and never gives up on his classwork. He is a friend to everyone. I love having him in my class.”

Questions answered by Addison

What are you most proud of? I am proud of how hard I work and how kind I am.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Kelly has always believed in me. She told me that I could go into honors math in middle school next year. That inspired me to work hard and stay focused.

What would you tell your younger self about success? Success means if you work hard you can achieve it. I would tell my younger self to always try your best.

