BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Aiyanna Labarre

Name: Aiyanna Labarre

Grade: 10

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents: Myranda Pineo & Jesse Labarre

What are you most proud of? Proud of Mark Twain for teaching kids how they are supposed act and learn.

What makes you happy? When everyone does the right thing.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Parr and Mrs. Faust are very kind and encouraging to me.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Very surprised, thankful.

Why was student nominated? Aiyanna is a hard-working student and is always very kind to her classmates. Aiyanna always wants to do well in school.