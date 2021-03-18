BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Alexcia Boykins

Alexcia Boykins

Age: 13

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents/guardians: Latreese and Clyde Boykins

Why was student nominated? “Alexcia is always willing to participate in class and extend her thinking in our discussions. In writing, Alexcia goes above and beyond the expectations, striving to do her very best. She is kind and considerate to others. She is always willing to work hard and learn more.” — Lisa Barnes, Language Arts teacher

What are you most proud of? ”I am mostly proud of my grades because they have gone up since last year. I am so proud of my art work because I have worked hard to become a better artist. I try to challenge myself.”

What makes you happy? "Drawing, painting, spending time with family and watching television."

What teacher has inspired you and why? “I would say that my elementary teacher Mrs. Bump really inspired me because she always told me I could do it. She believed in me and made me feel more confident and as smart as the other kids.”

What is your reaction to honor? “I am actually really shocked, and it was like a burst of pride. I didn’t know this would happen.”

