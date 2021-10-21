BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amiya Trettin

Amiya Trettin
Age: 10
School: Paul Norton Elementary
Parents/guardians: Glenda and Kevin Trettin
Why was student nominated? "Paul Norton is so very proud of our Amiya Trettin. Amiya is the kind of student who puts the needs of others before herself. She is always eager to help her peers and teachers, and does it with a smile on her face. Amiya is very passionate about her football team, which shows her loyalty. She is very reliable, consistent and honest. Amiya Trettin is well deserving of being student of the week. — submitted by Mrs. Harrell and Mrs. Parker
What are you most proud of? "The way I help others. I’m a friend to people who need help."
What makes you happy? "Playing football."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Runde because she’s kind, nice, and fun!"
What is your reaction to honor? "I feel super happy and excited!"