 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amiya Trettin
0 Comments

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amiya Trettin

  • 0
Amiya Trettin

Amiya Trettin

Age: 10

School: Paul Norton Elementary

Parents/guardians: Glenda and Kevin Trettin

Why was student nominated? "Paul Norton is so very proud of our Amiya Trettin. Amiya is the kind of student who puts the needs of others before herself. She is always eager to help her peers and teachers, and does it with a smile on her face. Amiya is very passionate about her football team, which shows her loyalty. She is very reliable, consistent and honest. Amiya Trettin is well deserving of being student of the week. — submitted by Mrs. Harrell and Mrs. Parker

What are you most proud of? "The way I help others. I’m a friend to people who need help."

What makes you happy? "Playing football."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Runde because she’s kind, nice, and fun!"

What is your reaction to honor? "I feel super happy and excited!"

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News