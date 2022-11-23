BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Amruta Tummalapalli

Name: Amruta Tummalapalli

Grade: 6th

School: Riverdale Heights Elementary

Parents: Ravikanth and Kanakadurga Tummalapalli

Why was student nominated? Her Teacher Jeremy Stevenson says, “I nominated Amruta due to her consideration for others and for consistently being a positive role model. Amruta demonstrates understanding and patience for others. She has gone out of her way to make sure others feel welcome in the classroom and has been supportive of peers that had returned from absences. She is one of the first students to offer help to others when needed. She sets a positive example by working hard and using effort to work through her challenges in class. She seeks out help when needed and self-reflects on her work while receiving support on how to improve.”

What are you most proud of? “I am most proud of how I do math work and the skills I have learned in math. I hope to continue to improve in literacy.”

What makes you happy? “Helping other people and seeing their happy faces when I help them. I also feel happy when I do a good job and when Mr. Stevenson says, “good job.””

What teacher has inspired you and how? “Mr. Stevenson has inspired me because he is good at math, and I want to keep getting better at math. I also like how he is kind, helpful, and patent. This helps us to understand our schoolwork better.”

What is your reaction to the Honor? “At first, I was surprised, but then I felt very proud.”