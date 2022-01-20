BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Autumn Trudell

Autumn Trudell
Age: 11
School: Mark Twain Elementary School
Parents/guardians: Amber Marlow and Ira Trudell
Why was student nominated? "Autumn Trudell is a breath of fresh air. She is kind, hard working, and intelligent. She is soft spoken and carries integrity. She is the quiet helper, who creates spring on a rainy day for all those around her. While no one is perfect, Autumn sees mistakes as an opportunity to grow and change, not as a strike against. Autumn is a wonderful student and human being." -- Sarah Kelly, 5th grade teacher
What are you most proud of? "I’ve practiced multiplication problems at home, and now I’m good at math!"
What makes you happy? "Spending time with my family makes me happy. My twin brothers, my parents, and I play board games a lot."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Kelly inspires me because when she thinks she can’t do something, she just keeps trying, and she usually is able to do it. She inspires me to never give up."