BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Beckett Cady
Beckett Cady

Age: 7

Grade: 2nd

School: Grant Wood

Parents/guardians: Amber Aguirre, Ryan Cady, Hartman Aguirre

Why was student nominated? "Beckett shows (respect, caring, responsibility, safety) at Grant Wood! He loves to participate and share his ideas in small and large groups. Beckett gets to work right away and works hard to get all of his work done. Beckett has a lot of enthusiasm and this adds a lot of happiness to our classroom! — Hillary Mosier

What are you most proud of? “Me getting on the news!”

What makes you happy? “Spending time with my family.”

What teacher has inspired you and why? “All of them, because they’re all nice and helpful.”

What is your reaction to honor? “Really surprised!”

