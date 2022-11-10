BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ben Osler

Name: Ben Osler

Age/Grade: 7 (1st Grade)

School: Hopewell Elementary School

Parents: Kimberli and Michael Osler

Why was student nominated? Ben is an amazing student. He is always respectful and tries his very best in everything he does. He is a great leader and example. He is a kind friend and classmate and makes our classroom a better place. Nominated by Ben's First Grade teacher Mrs. Hudson.

What are you most proud of? I am proud of my writing at school. I really like writing stories!

What makes you happy? My dog, Finly, is excited for me when she sees me in the morning!

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Hudson is nice because she tells me good job a lot.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I feel proud. I never thought I would be this good at school.