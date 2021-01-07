BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Blake Skinner

Why was student nominated? "Blake is a curious learner. He seeks the answers to many interesting questions related to our learning. He is also a hard worker so he is willing to put in the needed time to find the answers to his questions. He takes his time doing his best work. Blake is careful and accurate as he works. I can tell school is important to him and he wants to do well. When he is not busy doing school work, he is also very helpful. He is ready to help Team Waldron with questions, errands, or problems. Blake is a wonderful part of our team and I can't imagine this year without him. I am proud of you Blake! The sky's the limit for you!" — Robyn Waldron