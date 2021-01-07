 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Blake Skinner
0 comments

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Blake Skinner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Blake Skinner

Age: 8

School: Cody Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Ashley Kennedy and Seth Kennedy

Why was student nominated? "Blake is a curious learner. He seeks the answers to many interesting questions related to our learning. He is also a hard worker so he is willing to put in the needed time to find the answers to his questions. He takes his time doing his best work. Blake is careful and accurate as he works. I can tell school is important to him and he wants to do well. When he is not busy doing school work, he is also very helpful. He is ready to help Team Waldron with questions, errands, or problems. Blake is a wonderful part of our team and I can't imagine this year without him. I am proud of you Blake! The sky's the limit for you!" — Robyn Waldron

Who are you most proud of? "My mom because she does everything for me to make me happy."

What are you most proud of in yourself? "Being successful."

What makes you happy? "My family."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Ms. Waldron because she always tells me that I can do it."

What is your reaction to this honor? "Happy, I try really hard!"

Blake Skinner
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News