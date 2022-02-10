BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Brody VanZuiden

Brody VanZuiden

Age: 16

School: Pleasant Valley High School

Parents/guardians: Debbie and Daron VanZuiden

Why was student nominated? "Brody was nominated for this recognition based on his significant academic growth. Brody’s academic success this past semester will open the door for a wider range of postsecondary options. Brody remained consistent throughout the semester despite the challenges that came his way." — Ellie Curtis, HS Counselor

What are you most proud of? "My ability to work and when I start something I am able to complete it."

What makes you happy? "I work a lot so I am really happy when I have time off to relax and chill."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Musal - She always pushes me and gives me the support I need. She is also a great listener."

What is your reaction to honor? "Really surprised! I never even heard of the Student of the Week and was shocked when I heard I was nominated for it."

