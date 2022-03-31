BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Cameron Howard

Name: Cameron Howard

Age: 11

School: Paul Norton Elementary

Parents/guardians: Anne and Eric Howard

Why was student nominated? Cameron embodies all the leadership qualities required to receive this recognition. Cam leads by example. He is extremely diligent in his school work. He is well-liked and respected by both staff members and his peers. Cam displays high levels of integrity inside and outside of the classroom. I am grateful to have been able to spend this year with Cameron. - Shad Graham, 5th Grade Teacher

What are you most proud of? I’m proud that when I start something I work hard to achieve my goal.

What makes you happy? Math, especially multiplication.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. Farnsworth in Kindergarten. Because she started my elementary school experience in a good way and made me ready for years to come.

What is your reaction to honor? It means that the people around me trust that I do the right thing.

