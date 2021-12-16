BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Cason Peakin

Cason Peakin
Age: 10
School: Pleasant View
Parents: Sean and Jennie Peakin
Why was student nominated? "Cason has grown so much this year. His willingness to try new and hard things, his kindness towards others, and his growth in leadership have left me incredibly proud. Cason is admired by his peers and he admires them back. It is an honor to watch Cason grow into a kind, loving young man." — Bethany Sanders
What are you most proud of? "When I do my work and make mom and dad happy."
What makes you happy? "My family, watching TV, playing with my iPad, mac and cheese, and puzzles."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "(Mrs.) Sanders because she works with me, and I love when she works with me"
What is your reaction to this honor? "What?! No way!" *jumping up and down*