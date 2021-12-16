 Skip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Cason Peakin
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Cason Peakin

Cason Peakin

Age: 10

School: Pleasant View

Parents: Sean and Jennie Peakin

Why was student nominated? "Cason has grown so much this year. His willingness to try new and hard things, his kindness towards others, and his growth in leadership have left me incredibly proud. Cason is admired by his peers and he admires them back. It is an honor to watch Cason grow into a kind, loving young man." — Bethany Sanders

What are you most proud of? "When I do my work and make mom and dad happy."

What makes you happy? "My family, watching TV, playing with my iPad, mac and cheese, and puzzles."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "(Mrs.) Sanders because she works with me, and I love when she works with me"

What is your reaction to this honor? "What?! No way!" *jumping up and down*

