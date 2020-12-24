BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Charleigh Lennox

Charleigh Lennox

Age: 18

Grade: 12th

School: Bettendorf High School

Parents/guardians: Rhonda Goeken

Why was student nominated? "After a rough transition to Bettendorf High School, Charleigh has overcame both internal and external roadblocks to have a very successful start to her senior year. She is on a great path and we cannot wait to see what the future has in store for her. — Haleigh Hoyt and Shelby Schalk

What are you most proud of? "The improvement in my grades and attendance."

What makes you happy? "Succeeding in life."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Hoyt, she kept me accountable when I needed it."

What is your reaction to honor? "Thank you, hard work pays off!"

