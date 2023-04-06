What are you most proud of? I am most proud of the kindness that I show and my progress in reading and math. I also am proud of how I show respect for teachers.

Why was student nominated? Allie Thiessen 6th grade teacher at Riverdale Heights says, “Charlee was nominated for student of the week because she is one of the kindest and hard-working students I have ever had. She always makes it her goal to do the right thing and helps others do the same. She also works really hard to ensure that she understands whatever we are learning and it pays off for her. I cannot wait to see what Charlee’s future has in store!”