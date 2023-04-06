Name: Charlotte Cordell
Grade: 11 years old, 6th grade
School: Riverdale Heights Elementary
Parents: Mike and Katie Cordell
What are you most proud of? I am most proud of the kindness that I show and my progress in reading and math. I also am proud of how I show respect for teachers.
What makes you happy? Being with family, horseback riding, cheer, and tumbling.
What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Thiessen because she has helped me a lot in reading and math this year.
What is your reaction to the Honor? I was surprised and happy about the honor.
Why was student nominated? Allie Thiessen 6th grade teacher at Riverdale Heights says, “Charlee was nominated for student of the week because she is one of the kindest and hard-working students I have ever had. She always makes it her goal to do the right thing and helps others do the same. She also works really hard to ensure that she understands whatever we are learning and it pays off for her. I cannot wait to see what Charlee’s future has in store!”