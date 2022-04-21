 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STUDENT OF THE WEEK

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Christian Clark

Christian Clark

Christian Clark

 Contributed

Name: Christian Clark

Age: 9

School: Grant Wood Elementary

Parents/guardians: Ann Martin, Cinque Abbott

Why was the student nominated? (in nominator’s words; please include nominator’s name): Christian is a hardworking, caring student. He is always setting the right example for other students, and never hesitates to help others out or lend a hand. He has consistently shown RCRS through the school year. — Third-grade teacher Pallavi Dadhwal

What are you most proud of? My family

What makes you happy? Playing with friends.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. McCoy – she really helped me.

What is your reaction to honor? Good!

