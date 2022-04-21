BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Christian Clark

Name: Christian Clark
Age: 9
School: Grant Wood Elementary
Parents/guardians: Ann Martin, Cinque Abbott
Why was the student nominated? (in nominator’s words; please include nominator’s name): Christian is a hardworking, caring student. He is always setting the right example for other students, and never hesitates to help others out or lend a hand. He has consistently shown RCRS through the school year. — Third-grade teacher Pallavi Dadhwal
What are you most proud of? My family
What makes you happy? Playing with friends.
What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. McCoy – she really helped me.
What is your reaction to honor? Good!