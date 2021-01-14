BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Christopher Joyce

Christopher Joyce

Age: 13

School: Pleasant Valley Junior High

Parents: Jennifer and Corey Joyce

Why was student nominated? "Chris has shown tremendous growth during his time at PVJH, he was identified among a group of students who had the greatest increases in their GPA from 7th grade to 8th grade. For the first time this fall, Chris made the PVJH Honor Roll because of the GPA he earned 1st quarter." -- Phil Kenney

What are you most proud of? "My work ethic, my GPA improvement, and getting all of my assignments completed on time."

What makes you happy? "My dog, no matter if it is a good or bad day he is always excited to see me and greet me when I get home. I also really enjoy listening to all kinds of music, like jazz, rock, and old country."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "All of my teachers have done their part to give me inspiration and teach me new things. They have helped me embrace my creativity, especially through writing stories."

What is your reaction to this honor? "Kind of shocked and unexpected. But it feels really good to be recognized for the improvements and growth I've made."

