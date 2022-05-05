BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Colt Baumbach

Colt Baumbach

Age: 11

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Chris and Kelsi Baumbach

Why was student nominated? In addition to being an all-around great student of character, Colt has made tremendous academic growth this year. This is/was due to consistent effort both in and outside of the classroom. Following Winter Break, Colt identified areas/subjects he wanted to see himself improve in and this led to an increase of self-advocacy for his own learning, which in turn, has led to increased confidence in himself as a learner. It's a joy to work with a student who is as dedicated to their own learning as Colt is.

What are you most proud of? Working harder on reading especially. I’m reading more. Things Not Seen and book called Operation Do Over by Gordon Korman have been fun books to read.

What makes you happy? Spending time outside and hanging out with my family makes me happy.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mr. Seamer, because he encouraged me to actually try and helped make it better by having a little extra class after school.

What is your reaction to honor? I was surprised and not really expecting it.

