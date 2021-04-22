BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Connor Fry

Connor Fry

Age: 11

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parents/guardians: James Isom and Amy Fry

Why was student nominated? Conner has shown outstanding and consistent growth in completing work in a timely manner and is doing high quality work. Through daily math work he has shown great growth and effort and often does math extensions with Mrs. Miller.

What are you most proud of? "I’m most proud of getting most of my work done on time and having it done well."

What makes you happy? "I love to read, and I don’t think I would’ve ever had liked reading as much as I do today if it weren’t for my mom. She encourages me to keep reading every day, sometimes for hours on end, because it’s fun to put yourself in character’s shoes and feel like you’re part of the story."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "I feel like Mrs. Sitrick this year has really pushed me to keep going, and I’m really happy that she did. If she wouldn’t do that, I wouldn’t have gotten as much work done or work done well."

What is your reaction to honor? "I guess I’m really proud of how much I’ve improved, and it is probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to me."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0