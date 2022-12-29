BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Connor Marriott

Name: Connor Marriott

Grade: 9

School: Cody Elementary School

Parents: Tara Marriott and Bradley Marriott

Why was student nominated? Mrs. Allison Samuelson, Connor's 4th grade teacher: I would like to nominate Connor Marriott. Connor is consistently a stellar student both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. He is dependable, respectful, and hardworking; he also has incredible integrity. He sees what needs to be done and just jumps in; I know that if I give Connor a task or responsibility it will be completed and it will be completed well. He is also a kind and considerate classmate, he will work with anyone and is happy to be a friend to anyone.

What are you most proud of? Being able to improve in working as a team. Even if it's not my first choice of who to work with, I'm happy to work with anyone.

What makes you happy? Spending time with my family and reading. I am reading Children's Choice Award books so I can do Battle of the Books.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Bailey, 2nd grade, helped me though stuck points and made me feel welcome. One time I heard her in the hallway say I made a good addition to this school and that made me feel good.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I think my teachers have taught me well and that I do deserve this honor.