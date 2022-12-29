BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Connor Marriott

Name: Connor Marriott
Grade: 9
School: Cody Elementary School
Parents: Tara Marriott and Bradley Marriott
Why was student nominated? Mrs. Allison Samuelson, Connor's 4th grade teacher: I would like to nominate Connor Marriott. Connor is consistently a stellar student both in the classroom and outside of the classroom. He is dependable, respectful, and hardworking; he also has incredible integrity. He sees what needs to be done and just jumps in; I know that if I give Connor a task or responsibility it will be completed and it will be completed well. He is also a kind and considerate classmate, he will work with anyone and is happy to be a friend to anyone.
What are you most proud of? Being able to improve in working as a team. Even if it's not my first choice of who to work with, I'm happy to work with anyone.
People are also reading…
What makes you happy? Spending time with my family and reading. I am reading Children's Choice Award books so I can do Battle of the Books.
What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Bailey, 2nd grade, helped me though stuck points and made me feel welcome. One time I heard her in the hallway say I made a good addition to this school and that made me feel good.
What is your reaction to the Honor? I think my teachers have taught me well and that I do deserve this honor.