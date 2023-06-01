Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Name: Cora Lehman

Age: 6-years-old, 1st grade

School: Mark Twain Elementary School

Parents: Shannon and Greg Lehman

What are you most proud of? Cora is most proud of getting good grades and always working hard!

What makes you happy? I love being with all my friends and getting to see them all of the time.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Ms. Hancock because she is so helpful and nice.

What is your reaction to the honor? I am very proud of myself because I work really hard and follow directions. I am glad I am a student at Mark Twain.

Why was student nominated? Cora has a heart of gold and is a great friend to everyone. She is a positive role model for all. Cora’s smile can light up any room and her love for learning is contagious. She is a hard worker who always does her best. Cora has learned and grown so much this year. I’m excited to see what 2nd grade brings! - Miss Hancock