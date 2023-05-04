Name: Dillan Tholin

Age: 17

School: Bettendorf High School

Parents: Holly Dobbins and David Tholin

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of my job. I take pride in being a zookeeper and can't imagine doing anything else. I love all of my animals there.

What makes you happy? Volunteering and helping others make me happy. I like to try and make the world a better place one kind thing at a time.

What teacher has inspired you and how? It is so hard to pick just one teacher who has inspired me. My student council advisors, Ms. Mahoney and Ms. Hesse both have inspired me to be the person I am today. They have taught me so many leadership skills and to always do the right thing.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I am very surprised to receive this honor! I think there are so many great students in our school, and I am very proud to have been nominated. Thank you to everyone who has supported me these past few years and shout out to Ellie and Melissa in BHS's main office for everything they have done for me.

Why was student nominated? Dillan is an outstanding young man who we have had the pleasure to work with the last four years. He is honest, helpful, compassionate, and has a great sense of humor. The impact Dillan has had is hard to measure. The work he has done with Student Council has unified, energized, and inspired Bettendorf High School as a whole. He has worked in the main office as a student aide most of this school year. This position requires much tact, organization, and patience. Every person that enters our office is treated with respect, kindness, and friendliness. The compassion he exemplifies in his work with the animals he cares for at Niabi Zoo is a testament to his character, and he shows that same compassion to every person he comes across. Dillan faces every hardship he has encountered with tact and grace. He has got an incredibly bright future ahead of him and the world is certainly a better place with him in it. Nominated by Secretaries Ellie Kloberdanz and Melissa Laufenberg, and School Counselor Loralee Cole