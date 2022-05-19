 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENT OF THE WEEK

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Drake Anderson

  • 0
Drake Anderson

Drake Anderson

 CONTRIBUTED

Drake Anderson

Age: 11

School: Herbert Hoover Elementary

Parents: Cristi and Dan Anderson

Why was the student nominated? Drake is a kind and thoughtful student. He is well-liked by his peers who gravitate toward him because of his kind and easygoing personality. In class, Drake is a hard worker and always striving to do his best to improve his skills and abilities. I will be sad to see him move on but know he will do great in middle school. — Kim Lindaman, 5th-grade teacher

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of having nice friends and a good home life. Shoutouts to Landen and Benton!

What makes you happy? I’m most happy when I’m talking and playing with my friends. I also like seeing my dogs, Stella and Gibbs, and hanging out with my family.

People are also reading…

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. Braught inspires me! She never has a negative attitude and is always helpful with whatever I need.

What is your reaction to honor? Excited and a little shocked! I’ve never been Student of the Week before.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News