BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Drake Anderson

Drake Anderson

Age: 11

School: Herbert Hoover Elementary

Parents: Cristi and Dan Anderson

Why was the student nominated? Drake is a kind and thoughtful student. He is well-liked by his peers who gravitate toward him because of his kind and easygoing personality. In class, Drake is a hard worker and always striving to do his best to improve his skills and abilities. I will be sad to see him move on but know he will do great in middle school. — Kim Lindaman, 5th-grade teacher

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of having nice friends and a good home life. Shoutouts to Landen and Benton!

What makes you happy? I’m most happy when I’m talking and playing with my friends. I also like seeing my dogs, Stella and Gibbs, and hanging out with my family.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mrs. Braught inspires me! She never has a negative attitude and is always helpful with whatever I need.

What is your reaction to honor? Excited and a little shocked! I’ve never been Student of the Week before.

