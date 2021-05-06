 Skip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Beason
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Beason

Ella Beason

Age: 9

Grade: 3

School: Cody Elementary

Parents/guardians: Chris and Stephanie Beason

Why was student nominated? "Ella deserves the student of the week honor for being kind, helpful, hardworking, and a wonderful partner. Ella helps in the classroom not only when asked but also when she sees a need. The other students enjoy being partners with her because she is fair and kind to everyone. Ella strives to do her best in all subject areas and is willing to work hard for her desired outcome. This has really shown in her reading fluency and comprehension this year. Her hard work is really paying off!" I am proud of Ella as a student and as a person. Team Waldron is better for having Ella on it! -- Robyn Waldron

What are you most proud of? "I remember the day that Mrs. Kent (reading specialist) said I did not need to go to her any more for extra reading help. My reading improved!

What makes you happy? "My friends. They're funny and nice to me. They sometimes let me choose what to play."

What teacher inspires you? "Mr. Lara (PE teacher) He thinks that I'm a leader in PE and he's nice. He trusts me to do tasks and help during class."

What is your reaction to this honor? "I'm really happy."

