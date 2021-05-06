BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Beason

Why was student nominated? "Ella deserves the student of the week honor for being kind, helpful, hardworking, and a wonderful partner. Ella helps in the classroom not only when asked but also when she sees a need. The other students enjoy being partners with her because she is fair and kind to everyone. Ella strives to do her best in all subject areas and is willing to work hard for her desired outcome. This has really shown in her reading fluency and comprehension this year. Her hard work is really paying off!" I am proud of Ella as a student and as a person. Team Waldron is better for having Ella on it! -- Robyn Waldron