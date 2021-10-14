 Skip to main content
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Blackburn
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Blackburn

Age: 10

Grade: 5th

School: Forest Grove Elementary

Parents/guardians: John and Sabrina Blackburn

Why was student nominated? “Ella takes charge of her learning and is a true scholar!” Grace Nielsen, 5th grade teacher

What are you most proud of? "I am one of those kids who wants to learn and come to school every day."

What makes you happy? "The ability and privilege to learn."

What teacher has inspired you and why? At Forest Grove, Mrs. Campbell, as she encourages and inspires us to read really good books. Also, Ms. Nielsen as she encourages everyone and really cares about our work. She gives feedback that really helps us improve our Flipgrid impact."

What is your reaction to honor? "If feels cool that I was chosen, I am so surprised."

