BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Blackburn

Ella Blackburn
Age: 10
Grade: 5th
School: Forest Grove Elementary
Parents/guardians: John and Sabrina Blackburn
Why was student nominated? “Ella takes charge of her learning and is a true scholar!” Grace Nielsen, 5th grade teacher
What are you most proud of? "I am one of those kids who wants to learn and come to school every day."
What makes you happy? "The ability and privilege to learn."
What teacher has inspired you and why? At Forest Grove, Mrs. Campbell, as she encourages and inspires us to read really good books. Also, Ms. Nielsen as she encourages everyone and really cares about our work. She gives feedback that really helps us improve our Flipgrid impact."
What is your reaction to honor? "If feels cool that I was chosen, I am so surprised."