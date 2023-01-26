BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella DiIulio

Name: Ella DiIulio

Grade: 18, senior

School: Assumption High School

Parents: Tom and Brooke DiIulio

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of being able to balance sports, music, and my faith life with academics and fun.

What makes you happy? A few things that make me happy are chapel mass and rosary on Tuesday mornings, being with friends and family, and participating in tennis, choir, and drama.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Dr. Loes inspires me through his love and passion for music. He always encourages and challenges us students to be the best we can be.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I am so grateful that I was nominated by the faculty at Assumption that I admire and have so much respect for.

Why was student nominated?

Dr. Trevor Loes – Ella is one of the most positive and helpful students I have ever worked with. She works hard, is always looking out for others, and is the definition of growth mindset. She brings light and focus to every ensemble or team environment.

Mrs. Amy McGuire - I nominate Ella because she is an outstanding human who encompasses a grounded Christian woman. She is an amazing role model not only to her peers, but also to anybody who crosses her path. She walks the walk every day.

Mr. David Simpson - Ella has the nicest and most genuine attitude of any student I have encountered here at Assumption High school. She always has a smile and a friendly word to share with everyone she comes into contact with. She is a true example of an exemplary student.

Mrs. Rona Wallace - Ella is a strong student with a strong faith foundation. Ella is truly an example of our mission at Assumption High School. She is a well-balanced young lady who knows the importance of academics, sports, drama, choir and chooses to put her faith first. She has started a morning Rosary prayer group before chapel mass on Tuesdays and encourages our students/staff to participate in Tuesdays with Jesus by sending out weekly invites. She is pleasant and is ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.