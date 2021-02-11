BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ella Litchfield

Why was student nominated? Ella began working for the school publications as a sophomore—the only sophomore in that class, which was staffed mostly by seniors. While this would likely be an intimidating situation for most underclassmen, Ella never showed that. Last year, Ella applied to be the co-editor-in-chief of our yearbook and made history as the only junior to ever earn that position. When COVID-19 hit in March and shut schools down across the country, Ella and her counterpart worked tirelessly as the only two staff members remaining on the yearbook team. She sent countless emails, made numerous phone calls, and attended dozens of Zoom meetings in order to obtain the photos and information she needed for the book. I couldn’t have been more proud to say we were our yearbook distributor’s only school who finished the yearbook on time. It was an obvious choice to ask Ella to be our lone editor-in-chief of the yearbook this year. Ella now has the seemingly impossible task of filling a yearbook with memories during a year when so many events have been cancelled. But this year, more than any, is a year for the books--and her persistence in documenting that for students is awe-inspiring. She has truly dedicated her senior year to this important cause, and her unbelievably hard work and resilience is constantly impressive.