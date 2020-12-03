BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Emery Flockhart

Emery Flockhart

Age: 7

Grade: 2nd

School: Morning Star Academy

Parents/guardians: Josh and Jacqueline

Why was student nominated? "Emery comes to school every day with a smile on her face. She always has a bright and cheerful demeanor. I appreciate that she is always encouraging her classmates, cheering them on, and making them feel cared for and respected. She is frequently the first one to offer a helping hand. Emery brings something special to our classroom community.” — Katie Hassebrock

What are you most proud of? “I have been in tumbling for two years and now I’m in poms as well. We are learning dances so that we can go on stage in pretty costumes.”

What makes you happy? "I like to go to the mall and shop. My favorite stores are Justice, Children’s Place and Build-a-Bear.”

What teacher has inspired you and why? “That's hard. I like all of my teachers because they are really nice and kind.”

What is your reaction to honor? “It makes me feel really good.”

