BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Emilia Surma

Emilia Surma

Age: 12

School: Rivermont Collegiate

Parents: Maria and Thomas Surma

What are you most proud of? "The thing that I'm most proud of is how I can balance and keep up my consistent grades, as well as all the achievements I've accomplished in and outside of school."

What makes you happy? "The things that make me happy are the things that I love to do. To me, this would be competitive swimming, reading, and making art because I can let loose and really get to be myself through my talents. I am also very lucky to have a family that makes me feel happy and special every day."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "I am fortunate to have many teachers that have inspired me and helped me grow, but there is one teacher in particular that I owe my love of learning and school to. This would be my kindergarten and first grade teacher, Mrs. Holbrook. If I did not have her at such an early age, I would probably not be as dedicated and accomplished when it comes to school. She made every student, especially me, feel special and she was and currently is still one of my biggest inspirations."

What is my reaction to honor? "Truthfully, I did not know Bettendorf News Student of the Week was a thing, so I was quite surprised and excited when I found out. I am truly blessed to be given a chance to take part in this awesome event, because it only proves to me that hard work really does pay off."

