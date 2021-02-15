BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Eteriyon Rice

Eteriyon Rice
Age: 9
School: Neil Armstrong Elementary
Parents/guardians: Crystin Brown and Erin Rice
Why was the student nominated? "Eteriyon has shown tremendous growth throughout this year. He's always willing to help out in the classroom and is extremely creative and artistic. We are excited to see what he can accomplish throughout the rest of his time at Neil Armstrong." — Jayme Olson, Jodi Hanson and Liz Tressel
What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my hard work."
What makes you happy? "I love playing basketball and being with my friends."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Hanson, she is nice."
What is your reaction to honor? "It's a good award. It makes me happy."