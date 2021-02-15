 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Eteriyon Rice
0 comments

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Eteriyon Rice

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eteriyon Rice

Age: 9

School: Neil Armstrong Elementary

Parents/guardians: Crystin Brown and Erin Rice

Why was the student nominated? "Eteriyon has shown tremendous growth throughout this year. He's always willing to help out in the classroom and is extremely creative and artistic. We are excited to see what he can accomplish throughout the rest of his time at Neil Armstrong." — Jayme Olson, Jodi Hanson and Liz Tressel

What are you most proud of? "I am proud of my hard work."

What makes you happy? "I love playing basketball and being with my friends."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Hanson, she is nice."

What is your reaction to honor? "It's a good award. It makes me happy."

Eteriyon Rice
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News