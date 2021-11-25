BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ethan Merrell

Ethan Merrell
Age: 11
School: Riverdale Heights Elementary
Parents/guardians: Marilee and Peter Merrell
Why was the student nominated? “Ethan is an amazing kid with the kindest heart. He is always willing to lend a helping hand and he is a friend to everyone he meets. He is an extremely hard worker and always goes above and beyond in many facets of life.” — Erin Merrill
What are you most proud of? "I am most proud that I am in ELP and that I have good friends."
What makes you happy? "Scooby-Doo and my friends make me happy."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mrs. Ahnquist because she challenges me to work hard. I also enjoy learning new things and doing interesting activities in her classroom."
What is your reaction to honor? "I was very surprised, happy, and excited."