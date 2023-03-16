Name: Gabe Bruce

Age: 13

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents: Alexandra and David Bruce

What are you most proud of? "I am proud to wake up and know that I can make a difference and help other people! It is a special kind of feeling to know "I get to go to school and help people."

What makes you happy? "The idea that I can make people smile or laugh just by being myself or cracking a joke. At home, doing 3D modeling on my computer makes me happy as well."

What teacher has inspired you and how? "A teacher from my past that really inspired me was my first-grade teacher Mrs. Likt (Buchanan Elementary). She made me feel proud of myself even when I was doing a horrible job at something. Her optimism inspired me, and she made everyone laugh! A current teacher who inspires me is my gym teacher Mr. Lammers. He is cool and super fun to talk to. His optimism is admirable as well. "

What is your reaction to the Honor? "Surprised! Flabbergasted! So many words! I think "What did I do to deserve this out of a thousand students?!"

Why was student nominated?

Mr. Lammers: Gabe is very polite, smart, and personable. He is able to talk with adults and students with ease. He is a great student to see in the gym.

Mr. Schalk: This year Gabe has served as one of our Student Ambassadors which help welcome our new students and show them around the building. Gabe takes this responsibility very seriously and does a great job helping them feel comfortable and at ease. Gabe is quite literally a friend to all and is quick to listen and support any student who is feeling down or having a hard day. He really does personify our Bulldog Way by being respectful, responsible, and ready. I wish I had 100 more just like him!