BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Grayer Pruitt

Name: Grayer Pruitt

Age: 14

School: Pleasant Valley Junior High

Parents: Kristin and Adam Pruitt

Why is the student nominated: Grayer is kind, thoughtful, and hardworking. He has pushed himself academically and socially this year and has made so much growth this year.

What are you most proud of? Opening up to meeting new people and trying new things

What makes you happy? Hanging with friends, family and playing hockey!

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mr. Braddock, because before him I didn't really enjoy science and he opened my mind to it and now it's my favorite subject.

What is your reaction to honor? Surprised!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0