 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Harper Miller
0 comments

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Harper Miller

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Harper Miller

Age: 11

Grade: 6th

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Kyle and Danielle Miller

Why was student nominated? Harper's outgoing personality, positive attitude towards learning, and overall friendly demeanor towards all students and staff make it appear as if she's been here all along. "In a year where teachers don't interact as much with students not in their homerooms, I feel like I know Harper really well, and that's because she is so outgoing and personable." -- Logan Beausoleil

In addition to being an excellent student of character, Harper is a wonderful advocate for her own learning. She is very responsible with her school work, gives 100% effort on all her assignments and activities, and communicates effectively when she has questions or is confused about something. "Harper is just a great kid, I appreciate the positive energy she brings to the classroom each day, and I can see the impact it has on her peers and it is awesome!" — Pat Seamer

What are you most proud of? "Having all my school work done and when Mr. Seamer points out that I’m working ahead."

What makes you happy? "I love to read, so finding new books. The garden ... I love gardening. I also love softball and basketball."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Seamer. His work ethic and his ability to make people laugh, even when they’re having a really bad day. And he makes learning really fun."

What is your reaction to honor? "Surprised and happy. I’m honored that they chose me."

Harper Miller Student of the Week

Harper Miller
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News