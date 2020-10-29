BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Harper Miller

Harper Miller
Age: 11
Grade: 6th
School: Bridgeview Elementary School
Parents/guardians: Kyle and Danielle Miller
Why was student nominated? Harper's outgoing personality, positive attitude towards learning, and overall friendly demeanor towards all students and staff make it appear as if she's been here all along. "In a year where teachers don't interact as much with students not in their homerooms, I feel like I know Harper really well, and that's because she is so outgoing and personable." -- Logan Beausoleil
In addition to being an excellent student of character, Harper is a wonderful advocate for her own learning. She is very responsible with her school work, gives 100% effort on all her assignments and activities, and communicates effectively when she has questions or is confused about something. "Harper is just a great kid, I appreciate the positive energy she brings to the classroom each day, and I can see the impact it has on her peers and it is awesome!" — Pat Seamer
What are you most proud of? "Having all my school work done and when Mr. Seamer points out that I’m working ahead."
What makes you happy? "I love to read, so finding new books. The garden ... I love gardening. I also love softball and basketball."
What teacher has inspired you and why? "Mr. Seamer. His work ethic and his ability to make people laugh, even when they’re having a really bad day. And he makes learning really fun."
What is your reaction to honor? "Surprised and happy. I’m honored that they chose me."
