BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Harper Miller

Harper Miller

Age: 11

Grade: 6th

School: Bridgeview Elementary School

Parents/guardians: Kyle and Danielle Miller

Why was student nominated? Harper's outgoing personality, positive attitude towards learning, and overall friendly demeanor towards all students and staff make it appear as if she's been here all along. "In a year where teachers don't interact as much with students not in their homerooms, I feel like I know Harper really well, and that's because she is so outgoing and personable." -- Logan Beausoleil

In addition to being an excellent student of character, Harper is a wonderful advocate for her own learning. She is very responsible with her school work, gives 100% effort on all her assignments and activities, and communicates effectively when she has questions or is confused about something. "Harper is just a great kid, I appreciate the positive energy she brings to the classroom each day, and I can see the impact it has on her peers and it is awesome!" — Pat Seamer