 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Hunter Schurke
0 Comments
BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK

BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Hunter Schurke

  • 0
Hunter Schurke

Hunter Schurke

Age: 13

School: Pleasant Valley Junior High

Parents: Seth & Kairee Schurke

Why was student nominated? Hunter has shown tremendous growth during his time at PVJH. When comparing grade point average from the final term of 7th grade, to the first term of 8th grade, Hunter showed one of the largest GPA increases in the entire school. For the first time this fall, Hunter made the PVJH Honor Roll because of the GPA he earned during 1st quarter.

What are you most proud of? ""My peer group and the friends I have made. They are an accepting and welcoming group, like a second family. Their support has been a big factor in my academic improvement and performance in school."

What makes you happy? "Being outside and taking walks. Outside walks are a great way for me to get in touch with all five senses, a grounding technique I use to help me reset."

What teacher has inspired you and why? "All of my teachers have been great, they've all shown me kindness, respect, and treated us all as equals. One of my math teachers, Ms. Goetz, has a teaching style that has been very helpful for my learning."

What is your reaction to this honor? "Surprised and unexpected, I'm proud of myself. This feels important, and it feels good to be at school now."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News