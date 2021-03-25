BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Jada Smith

Why was student nominated? "Jada is always kind to all of her classmates. She makes others feel included and welcomed. Besides being such a great classmate to her peers she is also a diligent student. She gives 100% of her effort all the time and takes feedback extremely well. She is always someone you can rely on to get her work done and to ask for help if needed. Jada is also involved in dance outside of school which shows she can balance being a high achieving student, an athlete, and a good friend. She is well deserving of being student of the week. -- Mrs. Gaul