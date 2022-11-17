BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Jaysha Cribb

Name: Jaysha Cribb

Age: 17

School: Edison Academy

Parents: Jamielin Cribb

Why was student nominated? Jaysha was nominated by Edison Academy staff due to her conscientious attention to her education and her respectful attitude towards her teachers and peers. She comes to school prepared to reap the most from each day, and she inspires others to do the same.

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of myself for showing up every day and trying my best to reach my goals.

What makes you happy? I am most happy when I am driving around listening to music.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Shawn Rice, my English teacher, because she is super patient and nice to everyone, no matter what.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I feel encouraged because my efforts are being recognized, and it makes me want to keep trying.