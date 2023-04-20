Name: Joey Mena

Age: 11

School: Grant Wood Elementary

Parents: Joseph and Karinda Mena

What are you most proud of? To be able to be a big brother. He is one of the best things that ever happened to me.

What makes you happy? My family and friends and being at school every day.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Every teacher has pushed me forward to do better and try my best – both classroom and specials teachers.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Very surprised and proud of myself.

Why was student nominated? Joey is such a positive student in and outside the classroom. He is always looking to do the best he possibly can which means asking the clarifying questions that other students would not think of. He has kind words for everyone, both students and teachers. Through his work ethic and positive attitude, he is such a good role model for his peers. (Taylor Vanderham, 5th grade teacher)