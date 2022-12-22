BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kaia Young

Name: Kaia Young

Age: 17

School: Bettendorf High School

Parent: Erin Smith

Why was student nominated? Kaia is a phenomenal student and young woman. She has shown a tremendous amount of growth, determination and grit in the last two years by challenging herself academically and personally. Kaia has taken on demanding course work and performed well. She has persevered through some difficult times and taken on leadership roles in clubs such as Sell Crew. Kaia is a role model to others because she has set high personal and academic standards for herself, worked hard, and has set herself up to have a bright future! Loralee Cole, School Counselor

What are you most proud of? I am proud to say I’ve overcome some obstacles with a hard work ethic and have given myself the opportunity to have a future I thought was unattainable.

What makes you happy? What makes me happy is the fact that you can mess up multiple times and still be accepted and successful.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Henneman. She’s been through a lot and still shows up to her job with a big smile on her face, willing to give her students her all, no matter what’s going on.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Surprised!! Wondering how I got this honor! YAY!!!!