BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kaiden Bonner

Kaiden Bonner

Age: 12

School: Riverdale Heights Elementary

Parents/guardians: Tamiko Edwards

Why was student nominated? “There are so many reasons for Kaiden to be nominated for the Bettendorf News Student of the Week. Above all, it is how far he has come at Riverdale Heights. Kaiden has put a smile on my face every day this year with his positive attitude and enthusiasm for school. He has also been excelling in extracurricular activities, including qualifying for state swimming. Kaiden has met so many of the goals we have set for him, and he will be missed when he heads to the junior high in the fall!” — Jennifer Richardson, Principal

What are you most proud of? “I am proud that I am getting all of my work done and making sure everything I do is right.”

What makes you happy? “I am happy that I am on the swim team and that I have good teachers at my school.”