BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kamauria Staton

Why was student nominated? "Kamauria started her 6th grade year in a new state and a new school here at Bridgeview, but has made a big impact, and a lasting impression on the 6th grade teachers already this year. Kamauria jumped right in having a lot to get used to but definitely showing the motivation and grit every single day that is necessary to do well in 6th grade. Getting to know Kamauria had been filled with a lot of laughs and interesting conversations. She definitely has a great and caring personality. Academically, Kamauria has impressed us with how detail oriented she is and how well she takes notes and pays attention to what is going on in class."