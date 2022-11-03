BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kameil Taylor

Name: Kameil Taylor

Age/Grade: 13 (8th grade)

School: Bettendorf Middle School

Parents: Ashley Wilson

Why was student nominated? Kameil is a delight to work with in the classroom setting. She always comes to class ready and willing to learn. Kameil’s smile can brighten any day and her work is always very complete. She has a gift of making everyone feel welcomed and respected. Kameil exemplifies the culture and climate desired at Bettendorf Middle School. Kudos to Kameil:)

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of how I care for people. You never know what is going on with someone else. I always try to be nice to other people.

What makes you happy? My teachers, hanging out with my friends. Sometimes the school makes me happy. Traveling and shopping also make me happy. Pretty much anything girly makes me happy.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Hatch. She is patient, honest, and dependable. She understands people and tries her best to make things easier for everyone.

What is your reaction to the Honor? I was surprised!