Name: Kate Layton

Grade: 10

School: Hopewell Elementary

Parents: Maren and Ryan Layton

What are you most proud of? Completing a PTA Reflections entry in the area of Visual Arts because at first I did not want to do this as I hadn’t ever before but realized that it was pretty cool.

What makes you happy? Playing with my little sister. She is so cute and gives me lots of hugs. We both love to dance!

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Bones. I was struggling with Math and she really encouraged me to keep going. I now persevere.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Really happy and proud that the choices I’ve made have allowed me to get this award.

Why was student nominated? Kate does a great job of coming to orchestra prepared and having a great attitude. She is always willing to help out. Kate especially showed the pillar of caring when a classmate was having a tough day. Great job Kate! Mr. Lee Starovich, Orchestra