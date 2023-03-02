Name: Kayla Hoskins

Grade: 8

School: Forest Grove Elementary

Parents: LaQuanda and Cecil Hoskins

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of my kindness and personality. Also, I work hard to be a good role model for my sister.

What makes you happy? Spending time with my family and cousins makes me happy. I also like going on trips.

What teacher has inspired you and how? Mrs. Guinn and the way she teaches which is not like other teachers.

What is your reaction to the Honor? Surprised! There are other people who could get this award.

Why was student nominated? "Kayla is such a great student for many reasons! First, she is so kind and helpful. She is always looking for ways to help her teacher, classmates, and other students around the school. Kayla is also extremely hardworking and tackles any challenge with a positive attitude. Kayla always strives to do the right thing and is such a great role model to those around her. We are so lucky to have her here at Forest Grove!"

- Mrs. Guinn, 3rd Grade Teacher