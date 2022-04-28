BETTENDORF NEWS STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Kaylee Kipp

Kaylee Kipp

Age: 16

School: Bettendorf High School

Parents/guardians: Mark and Teresa Kipp

Why was student nominated? From her freshman year until now I have seen so much growth in Kaylee. She wants to change and do better and has set goals for herself. She seeks out the adults in the building that will help her and support her with these goals. She is open, honest, truly listens to the advice she is given and most importantly, she applies these strategies when faced with challenging situations. She has worked hard to change her attitude. She is proud of herself and has a more positive outlook. I know the sky’s the limit for Kaylee if she continues on this path. I am so proud of her. -- Shelby Schalk, School Counselor

What are you most proud of? I am most proud of my growth. I came from a very broken home and now I feel very loved within myself.

What makes you happy? Music and dance make me happy. Being accepted by my family.

What teacher has inspired you and why? Mr. Hutton has inspired me because my freshman year he would always hype me up. Something just clicked and I felt really proud of myself around him. He would always help me and build me up. Thank you, Mr. Hutton.

What is your reaction to honor? I’m proud of it because I’ve never had a chance like this before. I don’t get nominated for things, so this makes me very happy and want to continue on this path.

